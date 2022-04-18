Malaysia targets 11.7-19.2 billion USD from tourism by 2025
Malaysia’s tourism industry aims to earn 47-77 billion ringgit (11.7 – 19.2 billion USD) from international visitors by 2025, according to Malaysian Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Nancy Shukri.
Ganneesh Ramaa, Vice President of the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA), said that some of the major tourist markets for Malaysia are still in lockdown, including China, Taiwan (China) and Japan.
Domestic travel has resumed since last year basing on the domestic sales at the previous MATTA Fair, he said.
MATTA also expects domestic small and medium-sized companies linked to the tourism industry to record better income and revenue supported by the reopening of borders and the festive seasons.
Malaysian Association of Hotels chief executive officer Yap Lip Seng said the reopening of borders from April 1 is good news for the entire tourism industry, which can now generate income.
According to Yap, before April 1, average occupancy has been hovering between 30-40 percent, fluctuating between peak weekends and holidays and normal weekdays.
The reopening has yet to record significant increases in booking from foreign arrivals, except those from Singapore and Indonesia, he said, stating that Malaysia is hoping for average occupancy between 50-60 percent by the third quarter of 2022./.