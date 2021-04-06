World Indonesia, Romania agree to enhance bilateral ties Indonesia and Romania have agreed to increase cooperation in economy, trade, investment, counter-terrorism and COVID-19 response, and continue supporting each other at international forums.

World Thailand to become world’s top durian producer in five years Thailand is on course to become the world’s largest durian producer over the next five years, however, it is at risk of losing out to neighbouring exporters of the king of fruit, experts have warned.

ASEAN Thai Health Ministry launches second phase of eating less sweet campaign The Ministry of Public Health has launched the second phase of "Less sweet, make your choices" campaign, aiming to reduce the incidence of "sweet tooth" in half the country’s population.

World Thailand: New TAT video to attract foreign tourists The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) as broadcast its latest TV commercial “Wait No More” in foreign countries under the concept of “Amazing Moments, Amazing Thailand”.