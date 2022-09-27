In Kuala Lumpur (Photo: Internet)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Trade between Malaysia and Indonesia rose 43.5% to 22.93 billion USD last year compared with 2020.

Speaking at the Business Strategy Analysis Indonesia Conference 2022 in Kuala Lumpur on September 27, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) Director of ASEAN and Oceania Raja Badrulnizam Raja Kamalzaman said Indonesia is Malaysia’s seventh largest trading partner in the world, while in ASEAN, it is the third biggest partner.

Total exports to Indonesia was up 32.5% to 39.22 billion RM while total imports saw a 52.3% increase to 55.88 billion RM in the same period, according to the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade).

The three-day event brought together representatives from industries such as green energy, palm oil, oil and gas, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, internet of things, home furniture, minerals, training and education, manpower, machinery, industrial or special economic zone development, tourism and construction materials./.