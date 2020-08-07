ASEAN Special promotions to be offered on ASEAN Online Sale Day As many as 215 businesses from 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are expected to offer special promotion programmes during ASEAN Online Sale Day on August 8.

ASEAN Solidarity key to ASEAN overcoming challenges, maintaining sustainable growth Amid fierce competition and unexpected developments in the region and the world, ASEAN has exerted every effort to take advantage of opportunities and cope with challenges by strengthening solidarity and maintaining active adaptation.

ASEAN Vietnam maintains ASEAN cooperation process despite pandemic: Indonesian ambassador As rotating ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam has made great efforts to ensure the bloc’s cooperation activities take place in a timely manner amid the COVID-19 pandemic, affirmed Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi.

ASEAN Speech by Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh at ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh delivered a speech while chairing an ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony marking the 53rd founding anniversary of the association in Hanoi on August 7.