Malaysian King speaks at the meeting (Photo: Bernama)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim delivered his address at the opening of the first meeting of the third session of the 15th parliament on February 26, urging lawmakers from every political party to unite and work together for the national development and the well-being of the Malaysian people.

Referring to economic development, he said the Government should adopt a proactive approach to carry out reform aimed at enhancing the country's competitive capacity, toward the goal of becoming a sustainable economy that meets the current needs.

Regarding national food security, he suggested the Government encourage domestic production to ensure food and raw material supply. Additionally, there is a need to enhance support programmes for farmers, livestock breeders, and fishermen to help them achieve higher incomes.

In terms of foreign affairs, he hoped that Malaysia will continue to steadfastly support peace and intensify the fight against terrorism at the international level. Concerning cooperation within the ASEAN framework, he stressed that Malaysia should continue to play an active role in promoting solidarity and progress, taking into account political challenges and regional development./.