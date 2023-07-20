Politics Former Deputy PM Nguyen Khanh passes away Former Secretary of the Party Central Committee and former Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Khanh passed away after a period of illness at 8:57 pm on July 19 at Military Central Hospital 108 in Hanoi, according to the board in charge of health care for senior officials.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 20 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Prime Minister hails visit by Malaysian Foreign Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hailed the ongoing Vietnam visit by Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Zambry Abdul Kadir on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Malaysia diplomatic ties this year, during a reception in Hanoi on July 19.

Politics President attends activities commemorating martyrs in Con Dao President Vo Van Thuong and other leaders and former leaders of the Party and State, joined many activities in tribute to martyrs, revolutionaries and patriots in the southern province of Ba Ria Vung Tau on June 19 on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2023).