World Cambodia, RoK hold first joint engineering exercise Cambodia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have held their first joint exercise aimed at enhancing Cambodian peacekeepers' capacity in engineering under a United Nations partnership programme.

World Thailand, Laos coordinate in combating drug crime Thai and Lao police seized 14.8 million methamphetamine pills in the Lao capital of Vientiane between November 28 and 30, in joint operations between the forces.

World ​Singapore's air passenger traffic recuperates strongly According to Singapore’s Changi Airport Group (CAG), overall passenger figures in October 2023 recovered to 90.7% of 2019 levels, the highest percentage since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The main factor contributed to the growth was attributed by passenger traffic between Singapore and the Republic of Korea (RoK) which eclipsed pre-pandemic levels by 36%.

ASEAN ASEAN works to boost seamless intra-bloc logistics connectivity The ASEAN Federation of Forwarders Associations (AFFA) held the annual 33rd meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on December 2 to discuss the facilitation of goods transportation via inter-governmental cooperation in the region.