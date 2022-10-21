ASEAN ASEAN strengthens cooperation to fight transboundary haze Representatives from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have reaffirmed their commitment towards the full and effective implementation of the ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution at the 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the agreement (COP-17), which was held on October 20 in Singapore.

ASEAN ASEAN, RoK cooperate in disaster management The first ASEAN-Republic of Korea Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management (AMMDM Plus RoK) was held on October 20, under the co-chair of Thai Vice Minister of Interior Nadhapit Snidvongs and Vice Minister of Interior and Safety of the RoK Kim Sung-Ho.

ASEAN Indonesia projected to grow 5.2% this year Governor of Bank Indonesia (BI) Perry Warjiyo has estimated that the country will grow 5.2% in 2022, supported by exports and domestic consumption.

ASEAN ASEAN, China working on second draft of COC The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China are now working on the second draft of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), according to the bloc’s Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi.