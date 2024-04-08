The Buddha figurines that were dug up during an UXO clearance operation in Xieng Khuang province. (Photo: Tadam Ctls)

Vientiane (VNA) – A total of 51 Buddha figurines have been recently discovered in the Lao northern province of Xieng Khuang, reported the Vientiane Times.



They were found in Kherng village, Phoukoud district when an unexploded ordnance (UXO) clearance team was digging ground in the area on April 2, it said.



Deputy head of the provincial Information, Culture and Tourism Department Phetsamone Souliyaseng said that the small statues had been placed in the Kherng village office for safe keeping, and they are being closely guarded.



No precise facts about the age and origin of the figurines are known, but authorities believe they could date back several hundred years.



Officials from the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism are scheduled to go to Xieng Khuang province on April 8-9 to inspect the statues, Phetsamone said.



Ancient Buddha statues are often discovered in unexpected places in Laos, with some found in caves, others in forests, and some buried in the ground.



Last month, more than 200 Buddha statues of various sizes were unearthed on the banks of the Mekong River in Tonpheung district, Bokeo province, and the search for other items is still continuing in the area.



Experts believe they are remnants of temples and stupas that were once part of the ancient town of Souvanna Khomkham about 400 or 500 years ago./.