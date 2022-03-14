Business Banks cooperate with securities firms for expansion The strong development of the stock market, with rising retail investors and financial investment demand, has prompted many banks to cooperate with securities firms and fund management companies to add more cross-selling products.

Business Infographic (Interactive) Vietnam’s top cashew nut export markets Vietnam's cashew nut export turnover reaches 3.63 billion USD in 2021, up 13% compared to 2020. Among export markets, the US and China are still the main markets of Vietnam's cashew nut.

Business Gov’t approves draft resolution on environmental protection tax on petrol The Government has passed a draft resolution on the environmental protection tax rates on gasoline, oil and lubricants, which will be submitted to the the National Assembly Standing Committee for approval on March 14.