Society HCM City delegation provides health check-ups for needy people in Laos A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and the city’s Health Department on April 5 visited, provided health check-ups and medicines, and presented gifts to overseas Vietnamese and local residents living in difficult circumstances in Laos' Savannakhet province.

Society PM orders strengthening forest fire prevention, control Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 4 issued a dispatch ordering localities, ministries, and agencies to strengthen forest fire prevention and control measures.

Society Italian journal honours Dien Bien Phu Victory Italy’s L’Unione Sarda news website ran an article honouring the braveness of Vietnam through the Dien Bien Phu Victory 70 years ago.

Society Mine clearance of unexploded ordnance continues in Vietnam Efforts to settle the consequences of bombs and mines in 2024 will continue focusing on clearing bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) left over from the war and supporting victims, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).