Society Consulate General in Lao city shows gratitude to invalids, martyrs The Vietnamese Consulate General in Pakse city in Champasak province of Laos, in collaboration with the Vietnamese Association in the province, organised activities on July 20-21 to show gratitude for families of invalids, martyrs and those who rendered service to the revolution.

Society Da Nang to provide free schooling for next year The People’s Council of central Da Nang city has approved free schooling for students from kindergarten to high school in the 2023-2024 academic year with a budget of 408 billion VND (16.3 million USD).

Society All six on special wanted list in Dak Lak terrorist attacks arrested Three more suspects on the special wanted list in the recent terrorist attacks aimed at opposing the people’s administration in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have been arrested, said Director of the provincial Police Major General Le Vinh Quy on July 21.

Society Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs’ spouses visit SOS Children's Village Hanoi The spouses of Vietnamese and Malaysian Prime Ministers, Le Thi Bich Tran and Dato’ Seri Dr. Wan Azizah binti Dr. Wan Ismail, visited the SOS Children's Village Hanoi on July 21.