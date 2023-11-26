Master Plan of Da Nang city announced
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (centre) and other delegates at the ceremony held in the city on November 25 to announce the Master Plan of Da Nang in the period of 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050. (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) - The central city of Da Nang will play a key role as a driving force for the urban growth of the central coastal and Central Highlands region, as a centre of start-up and innovation and a unique international coastal and port urban area.
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha made this remark at a ceremony held in the city on November 25 to announce the Master Plan of Da Nang in the period of 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.
He said the city had an impressive growth course in the past decades, and the Master Plan expects to create a breakthrough in its development of a centre of innovation, trade, finance, logistics, hi-tech industries, supportive industries, information technology (IT) and regional sea and port-based economic power.
“The plan would create opportunities and new space for the city’s socio-economic growth on the basis of sea and air ports, hi-tech, innovation, logistics, international finance hub and eco-tourism,” Ha said.
“The city should speed up administration reform and e-Government in building a ‘smart’ urban area with ‘green’ growth, circular economy and digital economy,” he said.
The Deputy PM urged Da Nang issue ‘green’ standards for luring renewable energy and hi-tech investment, building economic links with neighbouring provinces and cities in the region.
“Da Nang will be focusing on human resources education and technology applications for semiconductor manufacture and processing industries in building a liveable city and a destination worthy of investment and sustainable development in the region,” he urged.
The city should continue monitoring biodiversity protection and the ecological system in dealing with climate change and high sea level, he added.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh said the Master Plan would help the city seek new development targets of key tourism, IT, environmentally-friendly waste treatment and renewable energy.
The city started the building of a new Lien Chieu Port as the national integrated port, and an international entrance and international-standard logistics centre for Vietnam, ASEAN and the Asia Pacific region.
At the ceremony, the Da Nang People’s Committee granted investment licences to seven investment projects worth over 9.3 trillion (372 million USD)./.