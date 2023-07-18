Measures sought to boost Ba Ria – Vung Tau’s tourism industry
A seminar on measures to promote tourism and attract visitors to the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has been held recently in the locality.
Ba Ria – Vung Tau (VNA) - A seminar on measures to promote tourism and attract visitors to the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has been held recently in the locality.
The event aims to collect opinions and strategic visions from experts, investors, and CEOs of hotels and resorts in the province on how to effectively exploit the tourism potential.
Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Trinh Hang said delegates proposed solutions and orientations to develop Ba Ria-Vung Tau into a national and international tourism hub, and promote the linkage of transport infrastructure in the Southeast region to boost tourism development.
They also underlined the crucial role played by travel agencies in diversifying tourism products to lure more tourists to the locality; and the importance to have open policies to facilitate businesses’ investment in developing tourism sites and organising culture and tourism events in Ba Ria – Vung Tau.
Nguyen Thi Van Hanh from the University of Social Sciences and Humanities Ho Chi Minh City said Ba Ria-Vung Tau must focus on expanding the market, and diversifying the sources of visitors, especially the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism, and international tourists.
Experts and businesses also shared, analysed, and proposed solutions for Ba Ria – Vung Tau to further promote its tourism industry, especially to attract foreign arrivals, high-spending tourists, and lengthen the stay of visitors.
According to Vo Viet Hoa, Director of Outbound Tourism Division at Saigontourist Travel Services Co. Ltd, Ba Ria – Vung Tau needs to have a specialised port for tourist ships as soon as possible; and invest more in developing destinations that can exploit traditional customs, handicrafts, culture, and history.
Participants also emphasised the necessity to promote the connection between the State and businesses in enhancing tourism promotion activities.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tho said Ba Ria – Vung Tau has developed a plan for building an international passenger terminal and entrusted the provincial Department of Transport to prepare the necessary documents to attract investors.
Local authorities commit to always accompanying and supporting investors in implementing this project, he affirmed. /.