Hanoi (VNA) – The Capital Region, which comprises Hanoi and nine neighbouring localities, is expected to become a large integrated economic region of Vietnam, which is a premise and an important condition to promote the development of logistics in the region as well as connectivity inside the region and between it and the outside, according to Nguyen Hong Son, Director of the Hanoi Department of Science and Technology.

The Capital Region will become a major comprehensive economic area of Vietnam with a total area of over 24,300 square km, and a developed road network, Son said at a seminar in Hanoi on October 13.

Comprising 10 provinces and a first-tier city, namely Hanoi , Hai Duong, Hung Yen, Vinh Phuc, Bac Ninh, Ha Nam, Hoa Binh, Phu Tho, Bac Giang, and Thai Nguyen, the Capital Region will become a comprehensive economic area of Vietnam.

In 2022, the economic growth of the localities in the Capital Region will exceed the national average, with two provinces among the top five with the highest GDP growth rate nationwide, according to the director.

He said that logistics services and activities play an extremely important role in the development of enterprises. Without the support of logistics services, many manufacturing and trading companies cannot expand their scale or penetrate international markets.

In order to promote logistics and connectivity for the development of the Capital Region, the official stressed the need for ministries, sectors and localities to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Hanoi to turn the city into a logistics centre of the north, while developing high-quality human resources for the logistics sector, enabling it to adapt to the economic integration process.

Nguyen The Hiep, Deputy Director of Hanoi's Department of Industry and Trade, said that Hanoi logistics firms have met 25% of the domestic demand and 18% of the import-export one.

He noted that Hanoi has about 25,000 businesses operating logistics with different scales, levels, types, and logistics services, along with nearly 100 hectares of warehouses and storage, but they are of small sizes.

Economists held that to promote the development of logistics, Hanoi needs to set a goal of developing and supporting logistics activities to improve the competitiveness of manufacturing and trading enterprises, forming a modern and closed logistics system, contributing to the city's GRDP expansion.

Meanwhile, it is necessary to expand the infrastructure system for logistics, transport, trade and services, while speeding up innovation of logistics firms, they said./.

