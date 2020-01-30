Society PM launches tree planting campaign in Yen Bai Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony to launch tree planting campaign in Tran Yen district, the northern province of Yen Bai, on January 30, the sixth day of the lunar New Year.

Society Over 26,600 pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh during Tet Over 25,600 people paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and war heroes from January 23 – 29 (Lunar New Year holiday), over 9,500 of them were foreigners.

Society Plan to restructure Gov't rolls out in 2020: Minister A master plan to streamline the central Government by trimming down ministries will be developed and determined in 2020, according to Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan.

Society Volunteers offer helping hand to poor hospital patients A group of young people from the central city of Da Nang led by Ho Ngoc Thanh have set up a volunteer programme to help poor sick people get to hospital.