Society Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s minesweepers visit Da Nang Minesweepers JS Bungo and JS Takashima of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) carrying nearly 180 officers and sailors, docked at Tien Sa port on December 12 for a friendship visit to Da Nang.

Society Vietnam Red Cross aims to provide 1.5 million Tet gifts to the needy The Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross (VRC) said the VRC aims to mobilise at least 1.5 million gifts to the needy on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet).

Society Vietnam to become super-aging country by 2050 Vietnam will become a “super-aging” country by 2050, however, the country is not prepared to adapt to the rapid pace of aging and provide good care for the growing elderly population, heard a workshop in Hanoi on December 12.