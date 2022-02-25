Medlatec becomes first Vietnamese unit winning US testing accreditation
The analysis centre of Medlatec General Hospital has received CAP (College of American Pathologists) Laboratory Accreditation, becoming the first in Vietnam to win the US standard on testing.
Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan (second from right) grants CAP Laboratory Accreditation to representatives from Medlatec analysis centre (Photo: qdnd.vn)
Speaking at a recent conference, Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan spoke highly of Medlatec's efforts to promote testing quality.
Trinh Thi Que, Director of the Medlatec analysis centre, said that the winning of this certificate proves that the quality of testing is guaranteed, and doctors can diagnose a disease early and accurately, thereby leading to higher treatment results.
This is an important criterion for Medlatec's test results to be used widely around the world.
At present, over 8,000 facilities of 53 nations have won the CAP accreditation.
Built on more than a half-century of experience, the CAP’s Laboratory Accreditation Programme has been the champion of laboratory excellence. It is recognised as the global leader in improving the quality of services using established performance standards. It accredits the entire spectrum of laboratory test disciplines with the most scientifically rigorous customised checklist requirements./.