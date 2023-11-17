Business Binh Duong leaders hold dialogue with Korean enterprises The People's Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong on November 17 held a dialogue with representatives of Korean businesses in the locality.

Videos First Vietnamese bird’s nests exported to China A ceremony was held in the northern border province of Lang Son to announce the export of first batch of bird’s nest products to China.

Business HCM City, European partners further promote economic cooperation Ho Chi Minh City and European partners will continue to study and implement cooperation in the fields of economy, commerce, and investment effectively.

Business Sustainable development opens up many opportunities for businesses, investors Implementing green growth and sustainable development goals is a challenge but also an opportunity for the business community and investors in Vietnam, participants heard at a conference on November 16.