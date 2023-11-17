“Meet Bac Ninh – Japan” programme held
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Bac Ninh (VNA) – A programme entitled “Meet Bac Ninh – Japan” was organised in the northern province of Bac Ninh on November 17, on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties.
Speaking at the event, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan said among 39 countries and territories investing in the province, Japan has invested in 100 FDI projects, mostly in the fields of electronic component manufacturing and mechanical engineering, with combined registered capital of over 1.67 billion USD, or nearly 7% of the total.
Japan has strengths in high-tech industries, especially in information and communication technology, digital technology, nanotechnology, biotechnology, new materials, and more, which are the fields Bac Ninh are calling for investment to develop itself into a hub for industrial and hi-tech development, he said.
Anh expressed his wish that the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam and the Japan External Trade Organiưation (JETRO) would continue providing Japanese firms with information about the local business environment. He also suggested participating Japanese firms introduce more domestic investors to Bac Ninh province.
At the event, leaders and representatives from departments and agencies introduced the province's potential, strengths and future investment directions. They also talked about the current operations of enterprises in industrial zones and those from Japan in particular, and answered questions regarding electricity supply for production, support for Japanese small firms and high-quality workforce.
Leaders of the Japanese firms affirmed that with its favourable location and attractive business environment, Bac Ninh is their priority manufacturing destination.
On this occasion, IOZ Company, a subsidiary of Moriga Company, donated 500 software accounts for management of drivers with alcohol concentration and 20 alcohol concentration measuring devices to Bac Ninh.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation was also signed between the provincial People's Committee and Nihon Toyo Group of Japan.
An interim executive board of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association of Bac Ninh province made its debut, and an MoU on cooperation between the Vietnamese Association in the Kansai region and the provincial Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association was also inked./.