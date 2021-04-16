Meeting held to promote enforcement of 2019 Labour Code
A meeting was held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 15 and 16 to discuss the implementation of new content in the 2019 Labour Code and documents guiding its enforcement.
Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh said the 2019 Labour Code, which took effect on January 1 this year, is comprised of 17 chapters with 220 articles.
It features a number of major, important, and historic amendments and supplements that meet new requirements in the management of the labour market. The changes are also meant to realise Vietnam’s commitments to the international community, thus ensuring that domestic regulations match international labour standards and harmonise the interests of employees, employers, and the country, he noted.
Thanh pointed out the need to disseminate and provide training in the Labour Code and guidance documents so as to improve relevant parties’ awareness and remove obstacles to its enforcement.
Director of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Vietnam Chang-Hee Lee said the 2019 Labour Code has met requirements in the current labour market as well as those set up by international organisations, adding that the implementation of the new content and guidance documents is critical to helping localities and relevant agencies with enforcement, thereby creating a more harmonious environment in labour relations.
He said that over the last 20 years, more and more businesses from other countries have engaged in the local labour market and appointed Vietnamese employees to important positions.
This outcome, he said, is due to Vietnam’s political stability and large workforce, with the industriousness of its workers being critical to national economic development.
Highly valuing Vietnam’s labour market, which has been continually developing in recent years, he said that what the Government, ministries, and sectors need to do now is to create the best possible conditions for the legitimate interests of workers to be ensured and for them to make active contributions towards a better future./.