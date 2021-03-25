ASEAN Singapore expands COVID-19 vaccination to residents aged 45-59 Singapore’s vaccination programme will now be expanded to those aged 45 to 59, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong in a press conference on March 24.

World Malaysia, Singapore use blockchain technology for COVID-19 vaccination certificates Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates in Malaysia and Singapore are secured by blockchain technology and come with a traceability feature that tells the exact batch of the vaccine vial used for inoculation.

ASEAN ASEAN, New Zealand forge stronger cooperation under new plan of action Senior officials from ASEAN and New Zealand reaffirmed their commitment for stronger cooperation at the 28th ASEAN-New Zealand Dialogue held online on March 23, following an important milestone in their strategic partnership.

ASEAN Brazil highly values ASEAN countries’ central role in region Brazil spoke highly of the central role of ASEAN countries in the region during a meeting between the ASEAN Committee in the country and representatives from Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.