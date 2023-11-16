Business Vietnam's M&A attractive to foreign investors An influx of new capital from European and US firms into Vietnam has become noticeable, with the local mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market expected to maintain its attractiveness despite its relatively modest scale.

Business Remittance flows forecast to increase in year-end months: experts Remittances to Vietnam has been on the rise since the outset of 2023, and will continue to increase in the remaining months of the year, especially ahead of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet holidays), according to experts.

Business Over 600 transactions recorded at Vietnam-China International Trade Fair More than 600 transactions, 89 agreements and 22 pairs of contracts were signed during the six-day Vietnam-China International Trade Fair, which wrapped up in Vietnam’s northern border province of Lao Cai on November 15.