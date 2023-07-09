Many localities reported rises in the number of visitors and tourism revenues in the first half of the year.

According to the Statistics Office of Can Tho city, the locality earned 6.8 million USD from tourism activities in the period, 20% higher than that reported in the same period last year.

An Giang province, with its abundant resources in eco-tourism and agricultural tourism, welcomed approximately 6 million visitors in the period, representing a year-on-year increase of 15%.

Bac Lieu and Ca Mau also recorded positive signs of tourism development. In the first half, Bac Lieu served 2.76 million visitors and raked in about over 2.4 trillion VND in revenue, up 40% and 43% compared to the same period last year, respectively./.

