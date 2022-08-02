Business Aquatic exports drop to below 1 billion USD in July The value of aquatic exports in July fell below 1 billion USD for the first time since the beginning of 2022, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Gap between domestic and global gold prices is reasonable: SBV Governor Though the gap between domestic and global gold prices is significant, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong said it is reasonable due to restricted supply.

Business Zalo charges users from August 1, 2022 Zalo – the most popular over-the-top messaging app in Vietnam, started to charge users from August 1 and cut a number of features of its free version.