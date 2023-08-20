The Phao Dai Border Control Station, under the Ha Tien International Border Gate Border Station, is among units managing a large number of offshore fishing vessels in Kien Giang province, with over 300 under its management.

The unit not only conducts strict inspections and monitors exploitative activities, it also proactively educates fishermen about relevant regulations.

This will contribute to the European Commission’s “yellow card” being removed as quickly as possible.

Kien Giang is home to nearly 4,000 offshore fishing vessels, and its fishing grounds are located adjacent to multiple countries.

In preparation for the fourth visit by the European Commission’s inspection delegation to Vietnam, the provincial steering committee for the prevention of illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, has instructed local authorities to conduct a thorough review of the fishing vessel count.

They will ensure that all vessels are properly licensed for fishing activities and equipped with tracking devices./.

VNA