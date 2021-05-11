World Indonesia seeks to boost spice exports to EU Indonesia is planning to ramp up spice exports to the European Union (EU), with a new multi-stakeholder platform dedicated to helping farmers export high-quality and sustainable spices.

World COVID-19 continues spreading in Cambodia, reducing in Laos The Cambodian Ministry of Health on May 8 reported 538 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infection so far to 18,717, including 7,340 recoveries.

ASEAN Thailand, Indonesia look to buy more COVID-19 vaccines Thailand and Indonesia have planned to buy more COVID-19 vaccines, while Singapore decided to stop accepting new entry applications for work pass holders from higher-risk countries or regions amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in many Southeast Asian nations.