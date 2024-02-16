Society Over 1,600 donate blood, platelets on New Year holiday The National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) recorded 1,269 blood and 359 platelet donors from February 8-14, higher than the previous years.

Society Huong Pagoda Festival hosts 30,000 visitors on opening day The Huong Pagoda Festival, the longest of its kind in Vietnam, began in Huong Son commune in Hanoi’s outlying district of My Duc on February 15 (the 6th day of the first lunar month), welcoming 30,000 visitors.

Society State President launches New Year tree planting festival in Tuyen Quang State President Vo Van Thuong launched a New Year tree planting festival in Tuyen Quang city of the province of the same name on February 15, or the sixth day of the first lunar month.

Society UK newspapers praise photo of Vietnam’s Ba Den Mountain Photographer Tran Tuan Viet has been named as winner of the National & Regional Award category at the Sony World Photography Awards 2024.