Hanoi (VNA) – The 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits have conveyed a strong message about a robust, self-reliant and dynamic ASEAN, Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet told the press about the outcomes of the summits which wrapped up in Jakarta, Indonesia after three days of sitting.



Viet said with nearly 20 activities and around 90 documents adopted and acknowledged, the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits have been a success.



According to him, the significance of ASEAN's stature has been clearly and consistently affirmed, evidenced by the participation of major countries and numerous partners in regional cooperation, jointly dealing with challenges for the common interest of peace, stability and development.

At the opening of 43rd ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)



Agreements and initiatives such as the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, the carbon neutrality strategy, the ASEAN Blue Economy Framework, among others, are proactive and innovative steps taken by both ASEAN and its partners to shape and lead new trends in regional cooperation, he said, adding that the Summit reviewed the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, which sets the strategic framework for regional development over the next two decades.



About Vietnam’s contributions at the summits, Viet said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivered speeches there which put forth messages, directions, and practical initiatives aimed at strengthening the ASEAN integration process and enhancing its relations with partners.



Looking towards a sustainable future, he proposed that ASEAN's cooperation mechanisms expand to potential areas such as digital transformation, digital economy, e-commerce, energy transition, green finance, and green technology. He also suggested partners cooperate to promote Mekong cooperation frameworks, thus contributing to the sustainable development of the Greater Mekong Sub-region.



The PM stressed that economic restructuring toward building a digital economy, developing a green economy, and applying circular and sharing economies are appropriate and sound directions that pool resources through public-private partnership. Therefore, he urged countries to work closely together to harness new mindsets, methods and technologies in this profound transformation process.



On the occasion, the Vietnamese leader held nearly 20 meetings with leaders of countries and international organisations. They agreed to step up collaboration in new fields such as digital transformation, energy transition, and sustainable economic development.



Partners highly valued Vietnam’s socio-economic performance and the Vietnamese Government's directions over the past years. They also spoke highly of Vietnam's dynamic role and positive contributions to ASEAN and the region, Viet added./.