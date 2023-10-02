Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations held for children abroad
Various activities were held for Vietnamese children in many countries on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the 8th lunar month.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Various activities were held for Vietnamese children in many countries on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the 8th lunar month.
In Myanmar, an event was organised on October 1 at Dai Phuoc Pagoda, the first Vietnamese pagoda in the Southeast Asian country, gathering more than 3,000 participants, including Vietnamese Ambassador to Myanmar Ly Quoc Tuan and a large number of Vietnamese and Myanmar children.
Participants enjoyed singing and dancing performances, and festive activities.
The head of Dai Phuoc Pagoda, Venerable Thich Thien Ngoc, said that this was the third time the pagoda had organised the festival, aiming to bring joy to children, create good childhood memories and show care for them.
At the event, the pagoda, Buddhist followers and Mytel, a telecommunication firm run by Viettel in Myanmar, presented 1,400 gift packages to children in Yangon and nearby localities.
Meanwhile, children from Vietnamese families in Belgium also had a fancy Mid-Autumn Festival celebration which was jointly organised by the General Union of Vietnamese in Belgium (UGVB) and the Vietnamese Embassy in the European country on October 1.
Celebration activities included an “Ao dai” (traditional dress) performance, art performances and a magic show.
UGVB President Huynh Cong My introduced the meaning of the festival as well as Vietnamese cultural beauty to the children.
Deputy Ambassador Vu Thu Thuy hailed the UGVB’s efforts in connecting the Vietnamese community, and affirmed that the embassy is willing to support its activities.
Celebrations at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Netherlands. (Photo: VNA)Earlier on September 30, Vietnamese children in the Netherlands gathered at the Vietnamese Embassy in The Hague to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival and enjoyed interesting activities such as lion dances and folk games.
Lauding efforts by the Vietnamese Association in the Netherlands in organizing the event, Ambassador Ngo Huong Nam pledged that the embassy always supports activities to maintain the national cultural identity, especially among children.
On the occasion, the ambassador presented gifts to the organising board and participating children./.