A tuna is weighed in Khanh Hoa province.(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — The Middle East has become the fourth largest importer of Vietnamese tuna, behind only the US, the EU, and the CPTPP market, accounting for nearly 10% of Vietnam’s total tuna export turnover, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has said.

Statistics from the General Department of Customs showed that Vietnam last year exported 82 million USD worth of tuna to the bloc.

Vietnamese tuna exports to several markets throughout the Middle East region recorded a considerable surge in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Specifically, tuna exports to Israel, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Turkey climbed by 37%, 17%, 23%, and 73%, respectively.

Exports to other markets in the bloc saw a strong decline including Egypt, down 47%, and Saudi Arabia, down 78%.

In recent years, facing many challenges from main consumer markets, Vietnamese tuna businesses have looked to smaller markets with potential such as the Middle East to diversify export markets.

But the bloc also sets forth high requirements for imported food products, including Halal certification, forcing local firms to process and package appropriately to meet these requirements.

Last year, Vietnamese tuna exports hit 845 million USD, a year-on-year decrease of 17%, according to VASEP.

In December alone, however, the exports recorded a slight increase of 7% year-on-year to 73 million USD, it said.

Vietnamese's tuna products are being shipped to 99 markets around the world.