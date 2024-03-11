Society Ba Ria-Vung Tau levies heavy fines on vessels violating IUU fishing regulations Authorities of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau have so far this year handled 33 violations of regulations against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, mostly those related to vessel monitoring system (VMS), according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Society Can Tho builds 100 houses for poor, near-poor, needy households The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho held a ceremony in Thoi An district on March 11 to break the ground to build 100 houses for poor, near-poor, and needy households in the city.

Society Vietnamese women’s association in Belgium convenes first congress The Vietnamese Women’s Association in Belgium convened its first congress for the 2024-2027 tenure in Brussels on March 10, providing a chance for Vietnamese women working and living in the European country to meet and foster their connections.

Society Thanh Hoa promotes efforts to effectively combat IUU fishing The Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee of the northern central province of Thanh Hoa has issued an official dispatch on implementing urgent tasks and measures to prevent illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing as part of national efforts for the early removal of the European Commission (EC)’s "yellow card" warning against Vietnamese seafood.