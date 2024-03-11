Mid-term population-housing census to be conducted from April 1
The General Statistics Office (GSO) plans to carry out the mid-term population and housing census for 2024 nationwide starting April 1.
Hanoi (VNA) – The General Statistics Office (GSO) plans to carry out the mid-term population and housing census for 2024 nationwide starting April 1.
According to the GSO, the survey targets households and their actual residents, excluding those living in military- and police-controlled areas.
Using the direct interview method and lasting until April 30, it is set to collect information on the seven main topics of household demography, migration, education, marital status, birth history of females aged 10 to 49, deceased household members, and housing and living conditions.
The complete results will be published in November-December, with specialised analytical reports released next year.
The census serves as a basis for evaluating the implementation of the socioeconomic development plan for 2021-2025, formulating population and housing policies and plans for 2026-2030, and monitoring the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that the government has committed to./.