Society Nearly 17.4 million people participate in social insurance in Q1 The number of people participating in social insurance neared 17.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, up 1.6% from the same period last year, according to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).

Society Hanoi builds, repairs houses for poor families A series of groundbreaking ceremonies to build and repair houses for poor and near-poor households were organised in Hanoi's 15 districts and townships on April 3 as part of activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the capital’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-2024) and welcome the Congresses of the Vietnam Fatherland Front at all levels for the 2024 - 2029 tenure.

Society 2023 war aftermath alleviation efforts reviewed The standing office of the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-War Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemical Consequences (Steering Committee 701) has held a meeting to review the alleviation work last year and launch new tasks for 2024.

Society Seminar on extended producer responsibility held The English-language daily Viet Nam News under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and VINEXAD on April 4 jointly organised a seminar themed "Producers' Extended Responsibility: From Policy to Implementation", one of the key events within the framework of the 33rd Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2024) in Hanoi.