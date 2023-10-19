Business Vietnamese, Belgian businesses seek to expand partnership A Vietnam-Belgium business meeting was held in Brussels on October 18, aiming to create a chance for direct discussions and connections among enterprises of the two countries.

Business Exports via e-commerce platforms become rising trend The shift towards exports via e-commerce platforms is likely to continue as technology is evolving and businesses are adapting to the changing market landscape, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, heard a seminar held by the Vietnam Industry and Trade Review in Hanoi on October 19.

Business 170 eligible rice exporters announced The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Export and Import recently announced a list of 170 eligible rice exporters as of October 18.