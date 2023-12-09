Business Fitch upgrades Vietnam to 'BB+', outlook “Stable” Fitch Ratings has upgraded Vietnam's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+', from 'BB', with the “Stable” outlook, the Ministry of Finance announced on December 8.

Business NA leader suggests ways for fostering Vietnam - Thailand economic ties National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on December 8 made several suggestions for turning economic, trade, and investment ties into a true cooperation pillar between Vietnam and Thailand.

Business HCM City ready to welcome businesses in semiconductor industry: official Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said on December 8 that the city is ready to welcome businesses in the semiconductor industry while receiving President and CEO of the US Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) John Neuffer.

Videos Hung Yen developing its orange brand The northern province of Hung Yen is renowned for its diverse range of fruit, including lychees, longans, and oranges. Its oranges have gained in popularity over recent years and won the trust of customers both in and outside of the province. Local authorities are therefore actively implementing various strategies to further strengthen the renown of the Hung Yen orange brand.