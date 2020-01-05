Society AO/dioxin victims in Soc Trang receive Tet gifts Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Rinh, President of the Vietnam Association of Victims of Agent Orange (VAVA), presented gifts to AO/dioxin victims in Soc Trang province on January 5, during his working trip to the southern region.

Society Truc Lam Zen Monastery inaugurated in Soc Trang province A Truc Lam Zen Monastery was inaugurated in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on January 5 after two years of construction.

Society Hanoi’s 10 outstanding young people to be honoured Ten outstanding young Hanoians will be honoured at a ceremony to be held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union’s Hanoi chapter on January 7.

Society Over 4,000 houses built with social policy credit Social policy credit helped to build more than 4,000 houses, along with over 1.2 million safe water supply and sanitation facilities in rural areas in 2019, according to the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP).