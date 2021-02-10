Business Vietnamese enterprises build resilience amid pandemic Vietnam’s economy has undergone a lot of changes during one year since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the country in January, 2020, but it has managed to post a 2.92 percent growth, with domestic enterprises playing a significant role in shoring up economy amidst the unprecedented difficulties brought about by the pandemic.

Business Prospects for banking solid in 2021 In a report on the prospects for the banking industry this year, analysts from the SSI Securities Corporation forecast that banking profits will bounce bank in 2021.