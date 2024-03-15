Ministry inspects IUU fishing prevention in Binh Dinh
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien on March 14 inspected the implementation of the European Commission (EC)’s recommendations on combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in Hoai Nhon township, the central coastal province of Binh Dinh.
Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Van Phuc reported that as of September 30, 2023, the province logged 5,360 registered fishing vessels, with 455 regularly operating in southern localities without annual returns to their home port.
Currently, 100% of the local fishing vessels longer than 15 meters are equipped with tracking devices as per regulations. Between October 2023 and now, there have been no fishing vessels from Binh Dinh violating foreign waters.
Phuc also noted that based on the existing issues and constraints identified by the EC team during their fourth inspection visit to the province from October 12 - 14 last year, authorities have focused on addressing violations, particularly by vessels disconnecting their tracking devices.
With a hope that Binh Dinh will become a model for the 27 other coastal localities to follow, he recommended the province review the number of fishing vessels and continue to resolutely handle violations./.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien (2nd from right) inspect IUU fishing prevention activities in Binh Dinh. (Photo: VNA)Tien, also the deputy head of the national steering committee on IUU fishing prevention, acknowledged the province's efforts in implementing the EC’s recommendations.
