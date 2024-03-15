Society Vietnam officially launches food safety management system The Ministry of Health’s Vietnam Food Administration (VFA) and the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety have announced the official operation of a comprehensive food safety management system in Vietnam.

Videos Museum keeps memories of Dien Bien Phu victory alive The Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum is located on Vo Nguyen Giap Street in Muong Thanh ward, Dien Bien Phu city, in Dien Bien province, serving as a repository for thousands of documents and artefacts associated with the historic Dien Bien Phu Victory, which shook the world in 1954.

Society Vietnam Airlines serves as official carrier for Hue Festival 2024 The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines signed a sponsorship contract worth 1.2 billion VND (nearly 48,600 USD) with the organising board of the Hue Festival 2024 at a ceremony in Hue city of the central province of Thua Thien - Hue on March 14.

Society Vietnamese citizens advised not to travel to conflict areas The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Vietnamese citizens not to travel to places where conflicts are taking place, its spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on March 14.