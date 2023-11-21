Politics President welcomes IFRC delegates President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception on November 21 for leaders of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) who are in Hanoi to attend the IFRC’s 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference.

Politics Party leader’s book on Vietnam’s diplomacy launched A book of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on the building and development of Vietnam’s diplomacy deeply imbued with the characteristics of “Vietnamese bamboo” made debut at a ceremony held in Hanoi on November 21.

Politics Congratulations to Prime Minister of Spain over re-election Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 21 sent a message of congratulations to Pedro Sánchez over his re-election as Prime Minister of Spain.