Ministry of Transport scraps general aviation business licence of Globaltrans Air
The King Air B200 aircraft that Globaltrans Air intends to use for its services in Vietnam (Source: Platinum Aviation)Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Transport has issued a decision on scrapping the general aviation business licence No. 01/2018/BGTVT-VT granted to Globaltrans Air Service JSC.
Under the decision, Globaltrans Air Service JSC is responsible for handling contracts of carriage, financial obligations related to general aviation business in line with legal regulations.
Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) proposed the Ministry of Transport scrap the general aviation business licence of Globaltrans Air JSC.
Globaltrans Air Service JSC was granted a general aviation business license by the Ministry of Transport on April 17, 2018. However, the company has so far not received the air operator’s certificate (AOC) from the CAAV.
The Government’s Decree No. 89/2019/ND-CP dated November 15, 2019 stipulates that a general aviation business licence would be cancelled if the provider does not receive the AOC in 36 months after the licence is granted.
The CAAV informed Globaltrans Air about the cancellation of the licence in line with regulations, but it yet to receive any response from the company.
Globaltrans Air was established in July 2014 in Ho Chi Minh City with charter capital of 100 billion VND (over 4.37 million USD).
Previously, the Transport Ministry granted a general aviation business licence to Globaltrans Air in April 2015, and extended the license in April 2018.
According to CAAV, Vietnam currently has four businesses operating in the general aviation industry and meeting requirements of the licence, comprising Vietstar Airlines, Green Planet Airways JSC, Vietnam Helicopter Corporation and Hai Au Aviation JSC./.