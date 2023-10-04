Society Hanoi launches “Month for the poor” 2023 The People’s Committee of Hanoi launched the "Month for the Poor and Social Welfare" in 2023 at a ceremony held at the Viet-Xo Friendship Culture Palace on October 3.

Society Programme helps French students get insights into Vietnamese culture The “Tremplin pour le Vietnam” (Springboard to Vietnam) project - a collaboration between France's Paul-Valery Montpellier III University and the University of Languages and International Studies (ULIS) - Vietnam National University, Hanoi, has affirmed its role as a bridge to connect French young people with Vietnamese culture and language.

Society Hung Yen’s infrastructure to get facelift The northern province of Hung Yen will spend money upgrading local infrastructure under a resolution adopted at the 16th session of the provincial 17th-tenure People’s Council for 2021-2026 on October 2.

Society Book on Cuba-Vietnam relationship introduced The National Political Publishing House held a ceremony in Hanoi on October 3 to introduce the book entitled "Cuba - Vietnam: Two Nations, One History”.