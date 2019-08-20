A view of Vinh Hy Bay in the central province of Ninh Thuan (Photo: VNA)

– The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) proposed three large groups of solutions to boost economic development in the central region, during a conference held in Binh Dinh province on August 20.The first group relates to the building of policies and mechanisms.The MPI asked relevant ministries, departments and localities to speed up the building of regional and provincial planning schemes according to the Planning Law.It suggested building modern coastal urban areas and improving the North-South and the East-West transport systems connecting seaports and coastal provinces with the Central Highlands.In addition, ministries and sectors should build new strategies and plans ensuring the harmonious combination between the preservation and development of coastal areas, exclusive economic zones, and continental shelf.It is also necessary to build a national marine spatial planning and a general plan for sustainable use of coastal resources, according to the MPI.The second group of solutions refers to the connection between fields and sectors.The MPI proposed boosting the shift of economic structure according to the regional advantages in association with the implementation of the 12th Party Central Committee’s resolution on sustainable development strategy of Vietnam’s marine economy through 2030, with a vision to 2045.Building brands and products with high added values and increasing the application of science and technology in highly competitive industrial sectors to join global value and production chains are one of the solutions.Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung suggested enhancing regional connectivity.The central region should coordinate with the Central Highlands in storing and regulating water resources, and continuously implementing the Government’s decree on aquatic development policies.It also needs to boost coordination between localities in and out of the region to promote investment, mobilise and arrange financial resources, build socio-economic infrastructure, increase training and employment, and build inter-regional tourism routes and programmes, the minister recommended.The MPI also proposed developing multi-target infrastructure to connect the regional transport network with the nation’s economic hubs, industrial parks, economic zones, urban areas, coastal regions, and seaports.The last group of solutions is about resources. According to the MPI, the region should prioritise the State’s resources to consolidating the regional apparatus and giving decision-making rights to the council of the key central economic region.It is necessary to have a specific financial mechanism to serve the council’s activities.Minister Dung suggested enhancing science cooperation and technology transfer in the region.The ministry proposed the Government to soon build and share a common database system on cities and provinces in the central region as well as economic sectors, social fields and progresses of key projects in the region.It held that the development of the economy should go with the development of culture, society, social welfares, environmental protection, and security-defence.-VNA