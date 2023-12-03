Videos Tien Giang’s durian growers posting big profits Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang are busy harvesting their durians at the moment. Thanks to high selling prices, their durian trees are expected to bring in profit for 2023 of over 57,740 USD per ha, or 21,777 USD higher than last year.

Business PM meets Danish, UK energy groups’ representatives on COP28 sidelines Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met representatives from the Copenhagen Infrastructure Partner (CIP) and the Enteprize Energy Group (EE) – two of the leading energy groups of Denmark and the UK respectively - in Dubai on December 3, on the sidelines of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28).

Business Game industry needs extra time to further develop The game industry in Vietnam is considered lucrative, but it is facing a number of difficulties that need to be addressed at the soonest in order to level up to its full potential.

Business PM meets leaders of countries, int'l organisations on COP28 sidelines Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had bilateral meetings with leaders of countries and international organisations in Dubai on December 2, on the sidelines of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28).