Ministry reviews draft National Power Development Plan VIII
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed six key contents of the draft National Power Development Plan for the 2021 - 2030 period with a vision to 2045 (PDP VIII) for comments from the Government.
The contents include reviewing projects on coal- and gas-fueled power and solar power. They also include electricity-related targets in Resolution 55-NQ/TW on strategic orientations for Vietnam's national energy development to 2030, with a vision to 2045.
Also up for review is a mechanism for transitional wind and solar power projects; and a decision on piloting the mechanism of direct electricity purchase and sale between renewable energy generators and large electricity users.
Illustrative photo (Source: EVN)Notably, on the structure of power generation sources by 2030, the ministry has proposed the total capacity of power plants to be about 120,995 – 148,358 MW (excluding rooftop solar power and co-generation sources).
Of the sum, hydropower is set to account for 19.5-22.1%, coal-fueled power 25.3-31%, and gas-fired power 24.7-26.3%. The proportions for renewable energy and imported electricity are 17.9-23.9%, and 3.3-3.4%, respectively.
On May 9 this year, the draft was posted on the web portals of the Government and the Ministry to collect feedback on the contents./.