Business Phu Quoc welcomes increasing investment in urban development Attracting large capital for urban development is essential for Phu Quoc city, which houses Phu Quoc island – Vietnam's largest off the southern province of Kien Giang, serving its diverse and sustainable growth after years of investing in the entertainment-resort tourism industry.

Videos Trade surplus to hit 1 billion USD this year Vietnam’s export revenue in 2022 is expected to reach about 368 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 9.46%, according to a report by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.