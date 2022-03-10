Business Ministry looks to address hurdles in agri-exports to Russia, Ukraine Diversifying markets will help Vietnam mitigate the potential negative impacts of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on agri-forestry-fishery trade, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business New venture capital fund to pour 60 million USD in Vietnam’s tech startups With a total committed investment f up to 60 million USD, ThinkZone Fund II is the largest venture capital fund in tech startups founded by Vietnamese entrepreneurs and notable conglomerate owners.

Business Chamber proposes tax policy changes to support pandemic hit sectors The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) recently sent an official dispatch to the Ministry of Finance, suggesting changes to tax policies to support sectors hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.