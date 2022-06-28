Sci-Tech Infographic Vietnam placed among countries with the fastest clean-energy transition rates Vietnam’s solar energy production expanded to nearly 11% from about 0% in just four years, turning the country into the 10th solar power generator of the world in 2021.

Sci-Tech Mobile malware up in Vietnam: Kaspersky's report Along with a surge in the number of mobile phone users accessing the Internet, there has been an increase in the number of mobile malware targeting Vietnamese users, according to the global cybersecurity company Kaspersky.

Sci-Tech Over 70% of Vietnamese population use internet The rate of internet users in Vietnam has increased to 70.3% of the population over the last two decades, heard a recent forum themed “The future of Internet” hosted by the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Sci-Tech Infographic Vietnam among world’s top 10 for solar power output According to the Global Electricity Review 2022 by Ember, an independent energy think tank, Vietnam’s solar power generation in 2021 surged by 337% compared to the previous year. The astonishing growth pushed Vietnam to become the world’s 10th largest solar generator.