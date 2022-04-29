Miss Khanh Van honours pure beauty of Vietnam’s “ao dai”
On the eve of the preliminary round of the Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 pageant, Miss Khanh Van showed off her beautiful figure dressed in a traditional white ao dai during a fashion photo shoot. (Photo: Vietnam+)
For Miss Khanh Van, the ao dai is associated with a host of wonderful memories, as Miss Ao Dai Vietnamese Schoolgirl 2013 and winner of the Ao Dai Beauty award at the Miss Universe Vietnam pageants in 2015 and 2019. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The photo shoot provided Miss Khanh Van with an opportunity to express her love of Vietnam traditional ao dai. (Photo: Vietnam+)
In this ao dai photo set, Miss Khanh Van chose a simple white design that hugs her figure and shows off the soft curves of Vietnamese women. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Miss Khanh Van honours Vietnam ao dai and its pure beauty. (Photo: Vietnam+)