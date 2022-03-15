Miss Universe 2005 Natalie Glebova. (Photo courtesy of Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 's organiser)

Hanoi (VNA) – Miss Universe 2005 Natalie Glebova will be one of the judges who will accompany and evaluate the contestants of Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 along with other guests, according to the contest’s organiser.



Born in 1981, Glebova was crowned Miss Universe 2005 in Bangkok, Thailand. She is the second Canadian to win this contest and is the Miss Universe with the most support from the Thai public ever.



Glebova often participates in beauty contests as a judge. She also obtained many outstanding achievements when participating in reality TV shows such as Amazing Race Asia and Dancing With the Stars 2013. Glebova is a favourite model and TV presenter. She has published a book entitled "I am winning" about her life to inspire those who want to follow their dreams.



Glebova said she will not be able to appear in the preliminary round of the contest in March but will participate in the recording of some reality TV activities and judge the semi-final and final rounds.



Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 is taking place from February 22 to June 17. The preliminary round will be held in March while the semi-final will take place on June 13. The final round of the pageant will be organised on June 17 and be broadcast live on VTV3 and other local stations.



Vo Thi Xuan Trang, Principal of John Robert Powers School, former supermodel Vu Thu Phuong, Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H’Hen Nie, who entered top five at Miss Universe 2018 final, and Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 Vo Hoang Yen are also members of the jury./.