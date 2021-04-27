Society HCM City cancels fireworks celebrating National Reunification Day Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong on April 26 cancelled the fireworks display celebrating the April 30 - May 1 holiday, to prevent any spread of COVID-19 given the complex of the pandemic in neighbouring countries and the world.

Society Project launched to protect children in coffee production A project on enhancing capacity and bolstering the protection of children working in coffee production in Dak Lak was officially launched in the Central Highlands province on April 26.

Society Hack4Growth launched in Australia Startup Vietnam Frontier - Australia (SVF-AU) and the Vietnam Australia Innovation Network Inc (NIC-AU) have launched the 2021 Hack4Growth Australia, with the aim of promoting the ecosystem for innovative start-ups.

Society Working group heads to Truong Sa island district A working group headed to Truong Sa (Spratly) island district and DK1 Platform on April 26 from Cam Ranh city in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.