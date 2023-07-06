Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Duong southern province Nguyen Van Loi (R) and viisting Special Advisor of Mitani Sangyo group of Japan Mitani Mitsuru at their meeting on July 6 (Photo: VNA)

– Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Duong southern province Nguyen Van Loi held a meeting with Special Advisor of Mitani Sangyo group of Japan Mitani Mitsuru on July 6 to discuss investment possibilities.The Binh Duong leader welcomed the Japanese group to the province, and told the guest that Binh Duong has actively invested in modern and uniform technical infrastructure.According to Loi, the province now is home to 4,120 foreign-invested projects of 65 countries and territories with total registered capital of over 40 billion USD. Japan is the second biggest foreign investor in Binh Duong with 344 projects worth nearly 6 billion USD.The official said he hopes Mitani Sangyo will continue to expand investment in Binh Duong, stressing that the combination of the Japanese group’s strengths in finance, technology, international markets and business administration and Binh Duong’s advantages will generate great benefits to both sides.He pledged that the province’s authorities are committed to creating the best possible conditions for foreign investors, including those from Japan.Mitani said Mitani Sangyo, operating in chemicals, resin, information systems, air conditioning systems, and energy, entered Vietnam in 1994.He added that the group plans to conduct a survey on further investment opportunities in Vietnam in November this year./.