World Nations want Myanmar to soon gain political stability Many countries issued statements hoping Myanmar soon stabilise its situations on February 1, after the country’s military detained senior politicians including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint.

ASEAN Myanmar army announces date for general election The Myanmar military said on February 1 that it will rerun the general elections after a one-year state of emergency declared earlier in the day, reported Xinhua News Agency.